SC Refuses To Entertain Plea By Kin Of Slain Maoist Leader Basavaraju
Published : September 15, 2025 at 10:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined a plea by the kin of top Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao, over the handing over of his body for performing final rites. In May, Rao, widely known as Basavaraju, along with 26 others, was killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing the plea by two family members of Rao challenging a May 29 Andhra Pradesh High Court order, which rejected their plea seeking contempt action against authorities for allegedly violating its May 24 order.
A counsel, representing the kin of Basavaraju, contended before the apex court that on May 24, the advocate general of Chhattisgarh had made a statement before the high court that post-mortem of the bodies would be completed during the day. The counsel stressed that it was contended before the high court that after the completion of the autopsy, bodies would be handed over to the relatives.
The counsel said bodies of those who were from Chhattisgarh were handed over to their relatives, but the kin of Basavaraju, who were from Andhra Pradesh, were not given the body. The counsel stressed that even the ashes of the deceased have not been returned.
The counsel submitted that he is not pressing on contempt; rather, he is urging the court to entertain this matter and lay down some guidelines.
The bench orally observed that many times, the family members don't even come forward to claim the dead body. The counsel kin of Basavaraju had gone to the authorities the same day to take the body.
The bench said it is an issue to be decided in appropriate proceedings, not in this contempt, and told the counsel that he should avail himself of other remedies instead of this contempt petition.
Declining to entertain the plea, the bench said it is open for the petitioner to avail such other remedy as may be available under law before an appropriate forum.
Basavaraju was considered the top leader and ideological backbone of the Naxal movement, and the last rites of Rao and seven other cadres killed in the encounter were performed by authorities on May 26, and they were cremated in Narayanpur.
On May 24, the high court had disposed of two petitions, leaving it open for the petitioners to approach the police authority concerned in Chhattisgarh.
