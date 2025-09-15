ETV Bharat / state

SC Refuses To Entertain Plea By Kin Of Slain Maoist Leader Basavaraju

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined a plea by the kin of top Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao, over the handing over of his body for performing final rites. In May, Rao, widely known as Basavaraju, along with 26 others, was killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing the plea by two family members of Rao challenging a May 29 Andhra Pradesh High Court order, which rejected their plea seeking contempt action against authorities for allegedly violating its May 24 order.

A counsel, representing the kin of Basavaraju, contended before the apex court that on May 24, the advocate general of Chhattisgarh had made a statement before the high court that post-mortem of the bodies would be completed during the day. The counsel stressed that it was contended before the high court that after the completion of the autopsy, bodies would be handed over to the relatives.

The counsel said bodies of those who were from Chhattisgarh were handed over to their relatives, but the kin of Basavaraju, who were from Andhra Pradesh, were not given the body. The counsel stressed that even the ashes of the deceased have not been returned.

The counsel submitted that he is not pressing on contempt; rather, he is urging the court to entertain this matter and lay down some guidelines.