SC Refuses Stay On Probe Into Cases Against Former Rajasthan Minister

Jaipur: The Supreme Court has refused to stay investigation into cases pertaining to former Rajasthan minister and former MLA from Baran Pramod Jain Bhaya.

The apex court has also sought a reply from the state government and asked for a progress report of action being taken in the cases against Bhaya. A division bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta asked Bhaya to cooperate in the investigation process of all the cases while assuring him of no punitive action during the period.

Bhaya, in a special leave petition, had challenged the order of the Rajasthan High Court which refused to quash FIRs registered against him and his wife and others in several police stations and asked them to join the investigation process within 10 days.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Bhaya, said all the FIRs were motivated by political malice. The FIRs were registered after the 2023 state Assembly elections and are similar and vague, he contended. Rohatgi said all the FIRs should be filed together and investigated by an IPS officer outside Baran.

In response, the state's AAG Shivmangal Sharma said every FIR is related to a different incident, fact, complainant and crime. These include serious economic crimes like illegal mining, issuing fake leases, financial irregularities and tampering of government documents. Filing these FIRs together is not legally and practically possible, he said.