ETV Bharat / state

SC Refuses Stay On Probe Into Cases Against Former Rajasthan Minister

Pramod Jain Bhaya had challenged a Rajasthan HC order which refused to quash cases against him and his wife.

The Supreme Court has refused to stay investigation into cases pertaining to former Rajasthan minister and former MLA from Baran Pramod Jain Bhaya
Supreme Court (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 10:28 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jaipur: The Supreme Court has refused to stay investigation into cases pertaining to former Rajasthan minister and former MLA from Baran Pramod Jain Bhaya.

The apex court has also sought a reply from the state government and asked for a progress report of action being taken in the cases against Bhaya. A division bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta asked Bhaya to cooperate in the investigation process of all the cases while assuring him of no punitive action during the period.

Bhaya, in a special leave petition, had challenged the order of the Rajasthan High Court which refused to quash FIRs registered against him and his wife and others in several police stations and asked them to join the investigation process within 10 days.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Bhaya, said all the FIRs were motivated by political malice. The FIRs were registered after the 2023 state Assembly elections and are similar and vague, he contended. Rohatgi said all the FIRs should be filed together and investigated by an IPS officer outside Baran.

In response, the state's AAG Shivmangal Sharma said every FIR is related to a different incident, fact, complainant and crime. These include serious economic crimes like illegal mining, issuing fake leases, financial irregularities and tampering of government documents. Filing these FIRs together is not legally and practically possible, he said.

Jaipur: The Supreme Court has refused to stay investigation into cases pertaining to former Rajasthan minister and former MLA from Baran Pramod Jain Bhaya.

The apex court has also sought a reply from the state government and asked for a progress report of action being taken in the cases against Bhaya. A division bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta asked Bhaya to cooperate in the investigation process of all the cases while assuring him of no punitive action during the period.

Bhaya, in a special leave petition, had challenged the order of the Rajasthan High Court which refused to quash FIRs registered against him and his wife and others in several police stations and asked them to join the investigation process within 10 days.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Bhaya, said all the FIRs were motivated by political malice. The FIRs were registered after the 2023 state Assembly elections and are similar and vague, he contended. Rohatgi said all the FIRs should be filed together and investigated by an IPS officer outside Baran.

In response, the state's AAG Shivmangal Sharma said every FIR is related to a different incident, fact, complainant and crime. These include serious economic crimes like illegal mining, issuing fake leases, financial irregularities and tampering of government documents. Filing these FIRs together is not legally and practically possible, he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SC REFUSED TO STOP INVESTIGATIONFORMER MLA PRAMOD JAIN BHAYASUPREME COURTRAJASTHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.