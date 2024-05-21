SC Puts on Hold HC Order on Operation of ODPs for Five Villages in Goa

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed a Bombay High Court order, which suspended the operation of the December 2022 Outline Development Plans (ODPs) for Calangute-Candolim, Arpora, Nagoa and Parra villages in Goa. ODPs constitute a form of local structure planning undertaken to provide guidance and flexibility for the future development of a particular area.

A bench comprising justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal said, "Having regard to the facts and circumstances of the case, the operation of the impugned order is stayed". The apex court’s order came on a plea filed by the Town and Country Planning Department of Goa and others.

During the hearing, the bench orally observed that the High Court could not run the administration and agreed to examine the petition. However, the bench clarified that any construction made shall be subject to the outcome of the PIL, which is pending before the High Court. The apex court has scheduled the matter for hearing in the third week of July.

The department’s plea assailed the order passed by the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court. The high court had said that pending the final disposal of a plea before it, the operation of the December 2022 ODPs shall remain stayed and no permissions, clearances or change of zones shall be granted based on the plans. ODPs are prepared with the involvement of the local community, landowners, and relevant government agencies for a consensual approach to the development of an area.

Earlier this month, the High Court passed an order on an application filed in a plea which has challenged the December 2022 ODPs for Calangute-Candolim Planning Area 2025 and Arpora-Nagoa-Parra Planning Area-2030.

