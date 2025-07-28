SC Pauses HC Order For Removing Apple Orchards From Forest Land In Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold an order passed by the Himachal Pradesh High Court directing the removal of fruit-bearing orchards from encroached forest lands.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria. The bench was hearing a plea of former deputy mayor Tikender Singh Panwar and activist Rajiv Rai, a lawyer.
During the hearing, senior advocate PV Dinesh and advocate Subhash Chandran KR, representing Panwar, contended that the high court had erred in its finding.
The counsel stressed that the order had impacted lakhs of apple growers, especially in the monsoon season. The petitioners contended that apple orchards, far from being mere encroachments, contribute to soil stability, provide habitats for local wildlife and form the backbone of the state's economy, supporting the livelihoods of thousands of farmers.
The petitioner argued that the high court in its July 2 order directed the forest department to remove the apple orchards and plant forest species in their place, with costs ordered to be recovered from encroachers as arrears of land revenue.
The plea said that the high court order is arbitrary, disproportionate and violative of constitutional, statutory and environmental principles, thereby necessitating the intervention of the Supreme Court to prevent irreversible ecological and socio-economic harm in the ecologically fragile state of Himachal Pradesh.
The plea argued that the destruction of these orchards not only threatened environmental stability but also the fundamental right to livelihood enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution.
The plea contended that as of July 18, reports indicated over 3,800 apple trees were felled in areas like Chaithla, Kotgarh and Rohru, with plans to remove up to 50,000 trees across the state, which evoked widespread public distress and criticism.
On July 17, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had said the state government was not in favour of felling apple-laden trees from encroached forest land, stressing that time ought to be granted to auction the produce.
