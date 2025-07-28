ETV Bharat / state

SC Pauses HC Order For Removing Apple Orchards From Forest Land In Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold an order passed by the Himachal Pradesh High Court directing the removal of fruit-bearing orchards from encroached forest lands.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria. The bench was hearing a plea of former deputy mayor Tikender Singh Panwar and activist Rajiv Rai, a lawyer.

During the hearing, senior advocate PV Dinesh and advocate Subhash Chandran KR, representing Panwar, contended that the high court had erred in its finding.

The counsel stressed that the order had impacted lakhs of apple growers, especially in the monsoon season. The petitioners contended that apple orchards, far from being mere encroachments, contribute to soil stability, provide habitats for local wildlife and form the backbone of the state's economy, supporting the livelihoods of thousands of farmers.

The petitioner argued that the high court in its July 2 order directed the forest department to remove the apple orchards and plant forest species in their place, with costs ordered to be recovered from encroachers as arrears of land revenue.