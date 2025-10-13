'Deserves Fair Investigation': SC Orders CBI Probe Into Karur Stampede, Fmr Judge To Head Monitoring Committee
Forty-one people were killed in the stampede during a public event of TVK chief and actor Vijay on September 27.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 13, 2025 at 11:11 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a CBI probe to probe the Karur stampede and appointed former SC Judge, Ajay Rastogi, as head of the committee which will monitor the investigation.
A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria passed the order on a plea challenging the Madras High Court's order setting up an SIT to probe the stampede, in which 41 people were killed and scores injured during a rally of actor-turned-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on September 27.
The petition was filed by Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and others. Other petitions were filed by Paneerselvam Pitchaimuthu, S Prabhakaran, Selvaraj P and G S Mani, which also sought a CBI probe into the matter.
Pronouncing the order, Justice Maheshwari said the issue has a bearing on the fundamental right of citizens and the incident, which has "shaken the nation", and it deserves a "fair and impartial investigation". The bench said, as an interim measure, the investigation should be handed over to the CBI for a fair administration of justice.
“There cannot be any doubt that a fair investigation is the right of the citizen; therefore following certain directions have been issued. In order to allay the concern of all parties in the pursuit of independence….we proposed to set a three-member supervisory committee headed by a former judge of this court. We have requested Justice Ajay Rastogi, who has agreed to head the said committee. We further requested to choose two senior IPS officers, not below the rank of inspector general of police, who may be of Tamil Nadu cadre but shall not be a native of Tamil Nadu…”, said Justice Maheshwai.
The bench said the committee shall monitor the investigation transferred to the CBI, and it will be at liberty to show the proper direction in which the investigation is required to be carried out. The detailed order will be uploaded later in the day.
Last week, while reserving the order, the apex court had flagged the high court's two seemingly conflicting orders in connection with the matter: one declining a plea for CBI probe, which was passed by the Madurai bench, and the other directing a probe by a special investigation team (SIT), passed by the principal bench.
The bench was surprised at observations and directions against petitioner TVK, which were made on a writ petition seeking the formulation of a standard operating procedure (SOP) on road shows and political rallies.
“We are unable to understand how this order was passed,” the bench had said. The apex court had queried why a plea before the high court for an SOP was entertained by the principal bench, when another petition on stampede was already rejected by the high court's Madurai bench.
During the hearing, a counsel, representing a party, claimed that the state police had denied permission to an Opposition party for the road rally in Karur, saying that it was a narrow space and permission could not be given, and asked how the TVK party was then granted permission for the road rally.
The counsel further contended that the government conducted a post-mortem of the dead bodies at midnight, and they were cremated early in the morning. The bench put these queries to senior advocate P Wilson, representing the Tamil Nadu government. Wilson said, “this is the first time we are facing these allegations and I will file a detailed counter affidavit. He has made a scathing allegation and I do not want to say who is behind it. Doctors from the nearby districts were called and that is how…”
The party moved the apex court against an order passed by the Madras High Court directing a SIT headed by senior IPS officer Asra Garg, to probe the incident.
The plea contended that despite making an observation, which questioned the independence of the police probe into the matter, the high court directed the constitution of an SIT composed solely of three senior officers from the Tamil Nadu Police.
It also contended that the party and its leaders were prejudiced by the order which appoints an SIT composed solely of officers of the state police, despite the high court expressing its discontent with the independence of state police and its conduct.
Read More