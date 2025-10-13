ETV Bharat / state

'Deserves Fair Investigation': SC Orders CBI Probe Into Karur Stampede, Fmr Judge To Head Monitoring Committee

A view of the spot where a stampede occurred on 27th September, during a public event of TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief and actor Vijay, in Karur | File photo ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a CBI probe to probe the Karur stampede and appointed former SC Judge, Ajay Rastogi, as head of the committee which will monitor the investigation.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria passed the order on a plea challenging the Madras High Court's order setting up an SIT to probe the stampede, in which 41 people were killed and scores injured during a rally of actor-turned-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on September 27.

The petition was filed by Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and others. Other petitions were filed by Paneerselvam Pitchaimuthu, S Prabhakaran, Selvaraj P and G S Mani, which also sought a CBI probe into the matter.

Pronouncing the order, Justice Maheshwari said the issue has a bearing on the fundamental right of citizens and the incident, which has "shaken the nation", and it deserves a "fair and impartial investigation". The bench said, as an interim measure, the investigation should be handed over to the CBI for a fair administration of justice.

“There cannot be any doubt that a fair investigation is the right of the citizen; therefore following certain directions have been issued. In order to allay the concern of all parties in the pursuit of independence….we proposed to set a three-member supervisory committee headed by a former judge of this court. We have requested Justice Ajay Rastogi, who has agreed to head the said committee. We further requested to choose two senior IPS officers, not below the rank of inspector general of police, who may be of Tamil Nadu cadre but shall not be a native of Tamil Nadu…”, said Justice Maheshwai.

The bench said the committee shall monitor the investigation transferred to the CBI, and it will be at liberty to show the proper direction in which the investigation is required to be carried out. The detailed order will be uploaded later in the day.

Last week, while reserving the order, the apex court had flagged the high court's two seemingly conflicting orders in connection with the matter: one declining a plea for CBI probe, which was passed by the Madurai bench, and the other directing a probe by a special investigation team (SIT), passed by the principal bench.