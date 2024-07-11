SC Judge Opts Out Of Hearing Manish Sisodia's Plea For Revival Of Bail Petitions

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kumar on Thursday recused himself from hearing pleas filed by AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, seeking revival of his bail petitions in the excise policy scam case.

A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Sanjay Kumar said another bench in which Justice Kumar is not a member will hear Sisodia’s two separate pleas seeking reviving his bail petitions in cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy scam case.

At the beginning of the hearing, Justice Khanna said Justice Kumar has some difficulty in hearing the matter and he will not like to hear it for personal reasons. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Sisodia, urged the court to list the pleas as soon as possible, saying time is of essence. Singhvi pressed that the trial has not yet commenced in both the cases. After hearing submissions from Singhvi, the bench scheduled the matter for hearing on July 15.

Last month, the apex court had declined to entertain Sisodia’s bail pleas in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. He had moved the apex court assailing the Delhi High Court’s May 21 verdict which dismissed his bail pleas in the cases probed by the CBI and ED.