SC Notice On TN YouTuber's Plea For CBI Probe Into Irregularities In 'Annal Ambedkar' Scheme

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a plea of YouTuber Savukku Shankar against the Madras High Court's refusal to order a CBI probe into alleged financial irregularities under Tamil Nadu's Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme (AABCS).

Tamil YouTuber Savukku Shankar on Monday informed the Supreme Court that his house was vandalised after he approached the Madras High Court seeking a CBI probe into the alleged fund misappropriation in the Annal Ambedkar scheme.

The matter came for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria. The petitioner moved the apex court against the high court order, which disposed of the plea filed by Shankar for a CBI probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds in connection with the implementation of the scheme.

During the hearing on Monday, a counsel, representing Shankar, argued that his client’s house was vandalised because he raised this issue, and stressed, “I asked for a fair investigation by the CBI, that has been refused….”. The counsel contended that he had challenged the refusal of the CBI probe by the high court.

A case was registered under various sections regarding the ransacking of Shankar's house. The bench orally observed that he was hauled up for contempt. Shankar’s counsel replied that his client had tendered an unconditional apology. The bench remarked, “That is what everybody does. Malign somebody and then an unconditional apology."

The bench was referring to the suo motu contempt proceedings initiated by the high court against him after he made remarks against the judiciary in a YouTube interview.

After hearing submissions, the apex court issued notice on the plea filed by Shankar challenging the high court order. The bench also agreed to hear a plea by the petitioner’s mother challenging the decision of the single bench of the high court declining to transfer the probe into the vandalisation of her house to the CBI.