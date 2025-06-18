SC: Involvement In A Demonstration Not Enough To Attract UP Gangsters Act, Without Evidence Of Continuous Criminal Activity

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has recently said that mere involvement in a demonstration pursuant to a communal flare-up, however serious, does not transform the participants into a ‘gang’ without evidence of organised and continuous criminal activity.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, in a judgment delivered on May 14, held that stringent state laws such as the U.P. Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, cannot be applied to individuals solely for their involvement in a single incident of anti-social activity.

The bench said while the FIR alleges that appellant no. 1, leads an ‘organised gang’ with numerous co-accused, it provides no substantive evidence of hierarchical structure, systematic planning, or coordinated criminal activities that would distinguish this group from a group of individuals involved in a spontaneous communal protest.

The bench said the FIR contains a mere conjectural statement, neither corroborated nor substantiated by the facts available on record. “The impugned FIR's narrative suggests a reactive response to instigation caused by an inflammatory religious post rather than premeditated gang activity. The mere listing of multiple accused persons without demonstrating their organisational roles, command structure, or evidence of prior or continued coordinated criminal activities fails to meet the stringent requirements for establishing gang membership”, said the bench.

The bench noted that the whole incident appears to have been triggered by the incendiary social media post made by a person tending to defile the religious sentiments of the appellants and other co-accused rather than by calculated gang objectives of securing material advantages or establishing territorial control. “Furthermore, the FIR does not demonstrate any pattern of the offending group engaging in the enumerated anti-social activities beyond this single incident, thereby failing to establish the sustained criminal enterprise that the UP Gangsters Act is designed to address”, said the bench.

The apex court’s judgment came on an appeal by the appellants challenging the refusal of the Allahabad High Court to quash an FIR, registered in October 2022, filed under Section 3(1) of the U.P. Gangsters Act, 1986. The FIR originated from a social media post allegedly defaming a particular religion, which subsequently led to violent protests involving the appellants, Lal Mohd. and others.

The appellants contended before the apex court that the invocation of a stringent law, in the absence of any intervening act or omission, gives rise to a strong inference of severe bias and a persecutory approach on the part of the prosecuting agency. They argued that the allegations as set out against them in the FIR do not meet the threshold justifying the invocation of the UP Gangsters Act, as there is no material indicating that they form part of a “gang” as defined under the UP Gangsters Act. The appellants contended that there is no evidence/allegation against them of repeated criminal activity, habitual behaviour, or any intent to gain undue pecuniary advantage. The appellants' counsel contended that they are not involved in any organised crime and they were simply a part of the spontaneous protest against the incendiary social media post made by a person intended to hurt religious sentiments. "They have not formed any unlawful syndicate”, argued the appellant’s counsel.

Advocate Namit Saxena, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, argued that the FIR clearly shows that the appellants led a large unlawful assembly equipped with weapons like lathis and glass bottles and actively participated in violent acts targeting civilians and police personnel alike. The state’s counsel contended that such coordinated violence, especially in a communally sensitive context, squarely falls within the ambit of ‘anti-social activity’ and ‘disturbance of public order’ as defined under the UP Gangsters Act.

The apex court said, “In the present case, the impugned FIR and the gang chart fail to meet this essential threshold, as they rest largely on presumptive theories rather than presenting tangible material to establish the probability that the appellants were engaged in organised criminal activity as contemplated by the Act”.

“With the trial in the previous FIR remaining inconclusive, compelling the appellants to undergo another prosecution under the UP Gangsters Act for the same set of allegations, would constitute a manifest abuse of the legal process and result in a gross miscarriage of justice”, said the bench.

The apex court noted that the incident occurred on 10th October, 2022, and the appellants were granted bail in January, 2023, after the competent courts found no criminal history and only simple injuries resulting from the altercation.

The bench noted that the gang chart was prepared and approved on 29th April, 2023, and the impugned FIR was registered on 30th April, 2023, sans any fresh or intervening conduct. “This sequence indicates that the gang chart was manifestly a post-facto construction aimed at recharacterizing an already investigated and prosecuted communal altercation as an act of organised crime, without any new evidence to warrant such a serious escalation”, said the bench, quashing the FIR against the appellants under the UP Gangsters Act.