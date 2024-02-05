SC to Hear Hindu Side's Plea Demanding Survey of 'Shivalinga' Inside Gyanvapi Mosque Premises

Varanasi: Days after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) claimed the presence of a “large Hindu temple” at the site of Gyanvapi masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, the Supreme Court is likely to hear a petition by the Hindu side seeking to conduct a survey of the 'Wuzkhana' where the Muslims perform ablution, sources said.

The Hindu side claims the structure is a 'Shivling' which the Muslim side opposes. The Muslim side says that the structure is a fountain for performing ablution before prayers and not a 'Shivling'. Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, said that in their plea, a demand has been made to conduct a survey of the sealed 'Wuzkhana'.

The Hindu side has claimed that the sealed ablution area “contains evidence and artifacts of a Hindu temple”. The Supreme Court bench will also hear a plea by the Muslim side challenging court order allowing Hindu puja inside the basement of the Gyanvapi mosque.The Muslim side has expressed a strong protest after the report of the ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi was made public.

The mosque committee has also demanded a stay on the order of the district judge's order allowing puja inside the basement. The Hindu side has also appealed to the Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the 'Shivalinga' found in the premises, so that its authenticity can be ascertained.

The Masjid Arrangement Committee has also lodged an objection against the survey of the site.