SC Dismisses Appeals Against Acquittal Of Surendra Koli In 2006 Nithari Serial Killings Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday junked nearly 14 appeals challenging the acquittal of accused Surendra Koli in the sensational 2006 Nithari serial killings case.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices Satish Chandra Sharma and K Vinod Chandran.

The bench said it did not find any perversity in the findings of the Allahabad High Court. The bench also referred to Section 27 of the Evidence Act and observed that recovery of skulls and other belongings of the victims from an open drain was not made following the statement of Koli before the police.

The apex court said, in a case primarily based on circumstantial evidence, only those recoveries which were made from a place accessible to the accused can be admitted as evidence. The apex court made it clear that any recovery made without recording the statement of the accused by the police is not admissible as evidence under the evidence law.

Last year, the apex court had agreed to hear separate pleas, including those filed by the CBI and the Uttar Pradesh government. The appeals had assailed the decision of the Allahabad High Court, acquitting Koli on October 16, 2023. The high court acquitted Pandher and Koli in the death penalty case, saying it was a "botched up" investigation.