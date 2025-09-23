ETV Bharat / state

SC Declines To Entertain Plea For Benefits In Government Jobs For Displaced Kashmiri Hindus

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea by Panun Kashmir Trust seeking parity in age relaxation benefits in recruitment to Group C and D central government jobs for displaced Kashmiri Hindus.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The bench asked the petitioner’s counsel, "Why should the court intervene in all these matters?" And later, the bench said that these are all policy decisions. The bench made it clear to the petitioner’s counsel that it is not keen to entertain the plea. After hearing brief submissions, the bench dismissed the plea.

The plea argued that these relaxations were granted to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the 2002 Gujarat riots; however, Kashmiri Hindus were being denied similar affirmative measures.

The plea contended that Kashmiri Hindus were forced to flee their ancestral homeland in January 1990, leading to prolonged deprivation of their fundamental rights for over three decades

Group C jobs include clerical and operations staff who are expected to have a high school diploma or a graduate degree. Group D jobs are for support staff like peons, security guards, etc., for which minimal educational qualifications are required.