SC Declines Interim Bail To AAP Punjab MLA For Campaigning

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to grant interim bail to Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to a money laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case. Punjab will go to polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

The counsel, representing the MLA, requested a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Aravind Kumar to grant interim bail to Majra till June 4 to campaign during the polls. The bench said it is not keen on granting relief to the AAP MLA, from Amargarh, without hearing the opposite parties. The bench has issued notice to the central agency and sought its response on Majra’s plea.

Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed Majra’s plea challenging his arrest, observing that there was no illegality. He then moved the apex court challenging this order.

Last year in May, the CBI conducted raids on premises linked to Majra in connection with an alleged bank fraud of Rs 40 crore. In September 2022, the ED conducted raids on several premises linked to him as part of a money laundering probe linked to the alleged bank loan fraud case.