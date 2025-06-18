SC Comes To Rescue Of Bihar Minor Girl Seeking Annulment Of Marriage With Man Twice Her Age

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday came to the rescue of a 16-year-old girl from Bihar, who alleged that she was married forcibly to a man twice her age and post marriage she faced physical and emotional abuse.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan. The bench ordered protection to the girl and also her friend, who helped her escape the marriage but now he is facing a kidnapping charge. The bench directed the director general of police, Bihar, and the Delhi Police commissioner to ensure that both the girl and boy are safe. The bench also asked the police to provide them with emergency contact numbers, which could be used in case there is an emergency.

The bench has directed the police chiefs to submit status reports in the matter. The bench also sought response from the girl’s mother, who registered the kidnapping case against the boy, and the civil contractor, whom the girl claims was married forcibly. The girl had named both her mother and the man as parties in the petition before the apex court. The apex court is scheduled to take up the matter in July.

The girl moved before the apex court through her friend. She sought annulment of the marriage under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and protection from any coercive action. The girl claimed that her husband and in-laws were coercing her to remain in the union, complaining about the money they spent on the wedding.

In the plea, the girl claimed that she had taken her Class 10 board exams when she was married off in December, 2024, under pressure from her family. The plea claimed that the groom, a civil contractor, allegedly insisted on the marriage as repayment for financial support extended to her family.

The plea said the girl was told she would not be allowed to continue her studies, and also alleged repeated physical and emotional abuse by the husband, especially after she resisted physical intimacy. In March, the girl left her home and sought help from her friend, who later agreed to accompany her to Varanasi. They have been on the run since. They claim that their life is under threat. The girl’s mother filed a kidnapping case against the friend in Patna’s Piplawan Naubatpur police station.