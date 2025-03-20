SC Collegium Approves Proposal To Appoint Judges Of Gujarat HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, has approved the proposal to appoint eight judicial officers as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

The collegium led by the Chief Justice of India, also comprises Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant. According to a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court, the collegium held its meeting on March 19. "The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on March 19, has approved the proposal for appointment of the following judicial officers as judges of the High Court of Gujarat -- Liyakathussain Shamsuddin Pirzada, Ramchandra Thakurdas Vachhani, Jayesh Lakhanshibhai Odedra, Pranav Maheshbhai Raval, Mool Chand Tyagi, Dipak Mansukhlal Vyas, Utkarsh Thakorbhai Desai and Rohenkumar Kundanlal Chudawal," said the statement.

In a separate statement, the collegium approved the proposal for appointment of additional judges -- Justice Sumeet Goel, Justice Sudeepti Sharma and Justice Kirti Singh -- as permanent judges’ in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The apex court’s collegium also recommended that justices Sachin Singh Rajput, Radhakishan Agrawal and Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal be appointed as additional judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court for a fresh term of one year. Besides, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Justice Arindam Sinha, currently a Judge at the High Court of Orissa to to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. This decision was made during two meetings held this month.