SC Collegium Approves Proposal For Appointing 14 Lawyers As Bombay HC Judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Tuesday approved a proposal for appointment of 14 advocates as judges of the Bombay High Court.
The SC Collegium recommended the names of the 14 lawyers through two resolutions. "The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on August 19, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the 14 advocates as judges of the High Court of Bombay," said a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court, highlighting the list of recommended names to be elevated as HC judges.
The collegium approved the proposal for appointment of advocates Nandesh Shankarrao Deshpande, Amit Satyavan Jamsandekar, Ashish Sahadev Chavan, Vaishali Nimbajirao Patil-Jadhav, Abasaheb Dharmaji Shinde, and Farhan Parvez Dubash as the judges of the high court.
In a separate resolution uploaded on the apex court's website, the collegium approved the proposal for appointment of lawyers Siddheshwar Sundarrao Thombre, Mehroz Ashraf Khan Pathan, Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale, Sandesh Dadasaheb Patil, Shreeram Vinayak Shirsat, Hiten Shamrao Venegavkar, Rajnish Ratnakar Vyas and Raj Damodar Wakode as judges of the Bombay High Court.
The Bombay high court is the second largest in the country after the Allahabad High Court, and its sanctioned strength stands at 94.
