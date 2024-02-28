SC Grants Bail to J&K Man After Nearly Eight Years of Detention

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In an interesting development, the Supreme Court of India has granted bail to a man, who has been in custody for almost eight years in view of his extended detention and the sluggish pace of trial proceedings.

A bench of Justice B.R. Gavai Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Sandeep Mehta ordered Arjun Kattal's release on bail concerning the FIR dated March 28, 2015, registered with P.S. Domana, District Jammu, subject to the satisfaction of the Trial Court. The Court also disposed of the Special Leave Petition and any pending applications related to the case.

The apex court considered the extended duration of Kattal’s detention and the sluggish pace of trial proceedings in the case. Arjun Kattal’s plea for Special Leave to Appeal of 2024 was rooted in the final judgment and order dated December 30, 2023, in BA No. 146/2023, as passed by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Jammu.

Represented by a battery of lawyers, including Ranjeet Kumar, Simanta Kumar, Bipin Kumar Jha, Mithlesh Kumar, Jaya Kiran, Jyoti Singh, and Dr. Pratap Singh Nerwal, Kattal appealed against the decision of the lower court.

During the hearing, Justice B.R. Gavai, along with Justices Rajesh Bindal and Sandeep Mehta observed that despite a previous request for expedited consideration in the High Court, the matter faced listing issues, prompting the Supreme Court to directly entertain the petition.

In its order, the apex court stated, “The petitioner has been incarcerated in jail for almost eight years. Taking into consideration this fact and the speed at which the trial is proceeding, we are inclined to grant bail.” The observation emphasized the apex court’s acknowledgment of the prolonged detention faced by Kattal and the urgency for a speedy resolution.