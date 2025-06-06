SC As Jharkhand HC To Reconsider Plea Of Single Parent Judicial Officer For Child Care Leave

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Jharkhand High Court to reconsider the plea of a woman judicial officer, who is a single parent and has challenged the denial of child care leave.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Augustine George Masih. It said the high court would consider the plea of a judicial officer without being influenced by the previous rejection of her plea. The judicial officer sought six months' leave in view of the examination of her child.

“It was suggested to the respondent high court that the prayer for the grant of child care leave be revisited without being influenced by earlier rejection,” said the bench led by Justice Mishra.

The bench told the counsel, representing the Jharkhand HC, that it would be appropriate if the high court revisited the issue, as a direction from the apex court could set a precedent. The bench asked the counsel to seek instructions within three days. The SC has scheduled the matter for further hearing next week.

The apex court on May 29, 2025, had sought a response from the Jharkhand government and the high court registry. The apex court passed the direction on a plea of a single-parent woman judicial officer challenging the denial of her child care leave request.