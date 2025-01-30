ETV Bharat / state

SC Anguished At Untrammelled Dumping Of Tannery Waste In Palar River, Issues Fresh Directives To TN Govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued directions, which also included compensation to the aggrieved families and individuals, to mitigate severe pollution in Palar River in Tamil Nadu due to discharge of untreated effluents from local tanneries, saying it has “resulted in irreversible damage to the water bodies, groundwater and agricultural lands….”.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. The bench expressed its anguish at untrammelled dumping or partially treated effluents by the tanneries into the River Palar and surrounding areas. The bench said this act has ravaged the water body, which is a source of life and livelihood for farmers and residents. “Resulted in irreversible damage to the water bodies, groundwater and agricultural lands….”, said the bench, adding that “it is also abundantly clear that the discharges were neither authorised nor were as per the standards set by the control boards”.

The apex court asked the Tamil Nadu government to constitute a panel headed by a former high court judge to assess and remediate the ecological damage.

The apex court directed the state government to pay compensation to all the affected families' and individuals', if not already paid, in accordance with the terms of the award dated March 7, 2001 and August 24, 2009. The bench said this process should be completed in six weeks from today. “This environmental degradation has impoverished local farmers and has caused human suffering to the local residents and the tannery workers thereby endangering public health and life”, said the bench.

Justice Mahadevan, who pronounced the judgment on behalf of the bench, also asked the government to recover costs from polluting industries under the “polluter pays” principle.