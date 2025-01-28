ETV Bharat / state

SC Allows Bengaluru Bar Association To Create New Posts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday modified its order and allowed the Advocate Association of Bengaluru to create a post of vice-president in the bar body for which elections will be held in the coming weeks.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh passed the order on different intervention applications filed by lawyers of the association for creating the new post.

The move came after the court on January 24 earmarked the post of treasurer for women after the election process had begun and nominations were filed even by male candidates.

The bench now allowed the Advocate Association of Bengaluru (AAB) to create an additional post of vice-president in the bar body.

It directed male candidates, who had filed their nominations for the post of treasurer before the January 24 order, to have an opportunity to contest for other posts or withdraw from the contest.

The bench also allowed for creating posts in AAB's governing council as 30 per cent of seats were reserved for women.

While the nomination papers would be filed within a week, elections would be held in three weeks, it said.

The top court clarified if any eligibility criteria were mentioned for a particular post in the regulations, it would be strictly adhered to.

On January 24, exercising its plenary powers, the top court reserved the post of treasurer in the association for women lawyers.

It exercised its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution observing the election for the bar body was scheduled on February 2 and the nomination process was over.