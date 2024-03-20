New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee request for refraining Enforcement Directorate (ED) from summoning him for probe related to a money laundering case until the completion of the general elections scheduled between April and June. A bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal will on July 10 take up Banerjee’s petition challenging ED’s summons for questioning him in Delhi. (More to follow)
SC allows Abhishek Banerjee's plea for refraining ED from summoning him during LS polls
