SC allows Abhishek Banerjee's plea for refraining ED from summoning him during LS polls

'Abhishek Banerjee Will Not Be Sent to Jail before July 10': Supreme Court

A bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal will on July 10 take up Banerjee’s petition challenging ED’s summons for questioning him in Delhi.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee request for refraining Enforcement Directorate (ED) from summoning him for probe related to a money laundering case until the completion of the general elections scheduled between April and June. A bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal will on July 10 take up Banerjee’s petition challenging ED’s summons for questioning him in Delhi. (More to follow)

