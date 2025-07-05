ETV Bharat / state

SC Agrees To Examine TN Govt Plea Against HC's Stay On Nine Laws Declared As Passed By Apex Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea by the government of Tamil Nadu challenging the validity of an order passed by the Madras High Court on May 21, this year. The High Court had put on hold the operation of nine 2020 enactments related to the appointment of Vice-Chancellors (VCs) in state universities.

Earlier this year, the apex court had declared that these enactments as passed by using its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution. The apex court had then declared that the decision of the governor to send those bills for consideration by the president was illegal.

The matter was heard today by a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan. The bench decided to issue notice to the petitioners, who moved before the high court.

During the hearing, the Tamil Nadu government was represented by senior advocate A M Singhvi. The bench did not put on hold the order passed by the high court and tagged the matter with a transfer petition.

The apex court also granted the petitioner state the liberty to seek an expedited hearing before the Chief Justice of India.

The high court had passed the order on a writ petition filed by K Venkatachalapathy alias Kutty, an advocate from Tirunelveli.