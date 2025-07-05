SC Agrees To Examine TN Govt Plea Against HC's Stay On Nine Laws Declared As Passed By Apex Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea by the government of Tamil Nadu challenging the validity of an order passed by the Madras High Court on May 21, this year. The High Court had put on hold the operation of nine 2020 enactments related to the appointment of Vice-Chancellors (VCs) in state universities.
Earlier this year, the apex court had declared that these enactments as passed by using its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution. The apex court had then declared that the decision of the governor to send those bills for consideration by the president was illegal.
The matter was heard today by a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan. The bench decided to issue notice to the petitioners, who moved before the high court.
During the hearing, the Tamil Nadu government was represented by senior advocate A M Singhvi. The bench did not put on hold the order passed by the high court and tagged the matter with a transfer petition.
The apex court also granted the petitioner state the liberty to seek an expedited hearing before the Chief Justice of India.
Last month, the Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court challenging the validity of an order passed by the Madras High Court on May 21, 2025, which put on hold the operation of nine 2020 enactments in connection with the appointment of vice-chancellors in the state universities.
The high court had passed the order on a writ petition filed by K Venkatachalapathy alias Kutty, an advocate from Tirunelveli.
A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, in a judgment on April 8, declared that the Tamil Nadu governor’s decision to withhold assent to 10 bills was "illegal" and "arbitrary" and fixed a month’s timeline for the president to clear the bills.
The Madras High Court in May had put on hold the operation of the amendments, holding that UGC Regulations 2018 would prevail over the state legislation under the doctrine of repugnancy.
The DMK government, in a special leave petition settled by senior advocate P Wilson, citing the 2014 judgment, before the apex court contended that courts should be slow in passing interim orders in matters challenging the constitutionality of provisions and against the strong presumption of constitutionality.
In the High Court, the plea had challenged the legislation passed by the Tamil Nadu government, inter alia, pertaining to the manner of appointment of V-C to universities, and claimed that it violates the UGC Regulations 2018.
The state government, before the high court, had contended that the petition was filed during vacations, without pleading any urgency in the matter, and claimed that the high court showed "undue haste" to complete the hearing of the case on the interim applications.
Read more: SC Pauses HC's Order Putting On Hold Recruitment Process In TN's Municipal Administration And Water Supply Department