SBSP Threatens To Withdraw Support From Uttar Pradesh Government Over Party Leader's Assault

The SBSP leader Arun Rajbhar expressed serious concern and slammed the administration over the alleged ill-treatment of his party’s members.

SBSP Threatens To Withdraw Support From UP Government Over Party Leader's Assault
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Arun Rajbhar
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 1:20 PM IST

Balia: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) National Spokesperson Arun Rajbhar has stirred a political storm in Uttar Pradesh as he openly threatened to withdraw support from the government and take strong action against the administration.

Son of Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar in the Yogi Adityanath government, Arun was angry over the assault on a party leader wearing a yellow gamchha by an employee in Bansdih tehsil and police station here.

Threat to Withdraw Support From Government

The SBSP leader expressed serious concern and slammed the administration over the alleged ill-treatment of his party’s members. “Those who have a problem with the yellow gamchha, whose eyes are not working, the workers of our party will take out their eyes,” he said, addressing a presser.

“If we have to fight the government for the respect of our workers, we will fight. If needed, we will also consider separating from the government,” he said.

SBSP Threatens To Withdraw Support From UP Government Over Party Leader's Assault

Ultimatum Given to Ballia Administration

Arun also issued a stern ultimatum to the Ballia administration, demanding that strict action be taken against the guilty stenographer by the evening. “If no action is taken, Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar himself will surround the police station with his workers,” he warned.

Controversy Escalates After SDM’s Car Hits Party Leader

The row started in Bansdih tehsil when Umapati Rajbhar, the in-charge of the Bansdih constituency of the SBSP, was hit by the car of the SDM’s stenographer.

Umapati objected, but the stenographer allegedly assaulted him. When the SBSP leader was brought to the Bansdih Police Station, an inspector assaulted him again, worsening the situation.

Inspector and Police Personnel Suspended

Following the incident, Azamgarh Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sunil Kumar suspended the accused inspector and other police personnel involved in the assault. However, SBSP leaders have continued to demand action against the SDM's stenographer, Deepak Kumar, and warned that “if no action is taken, they will stage a gherao (protest) at the tehsil on March 7.”

SBSP Threatens To Withdraw Support From UP Government Over Party Leader's Assault

