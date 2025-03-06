ETV Bharat / state

SBSP Threatens To Withdraw Support From Uttar Pradesh Government Over Party Leader's Assault

Balia: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) National Spokesperson Arun Rajbhar has stirred a political storm in Uttar Pradesh as he openly threatened to withdraw support from the government and take strong action against the administration.

Son of Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar in the Yogi Adityanath government, Arun was angry over the assault on a party leader wearing a yellow gamchha by an employee in Bansdih tehsil and police station here.

Threat to Withdraw Support From Government

The SBSP leader expressed serious concern and slammed the administration over the alleged ill-treatment of his party’s members. “Those who have a problem with the yellow gamchha, whose eyes are not working, the workers of our party will take out their eyes,” he said, addressing a presser.

“If we have to fight the government for the respect of our workers, we will fight. If needed, we will also consider separating from the government,” he said.