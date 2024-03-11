SBSP Woman Leader Stabbed to Death in Her House in up's Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar: Nandini Rajbhar, General Secretary of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Women Wing, was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants on Sunday evening, the police said.



The police added that multiple wounds were inflicted on her body by a sharp weapon. Nandini, 30, was the wife of Achhe Lal, a resident of Digha Mohalla. She was alone at home when the incident took place. Her mother-in-law, Aarti Lal, who had been out working in the fields, returned home in the evening and found Nandini dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Nandini had sustained severe injuries on her neck and jaw, presumably caused by a sharp weapon. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The police claimed that a land dispute could be the cause of the crime.

Nandini's father-in-law was found dead on the railway tracks on February 29. Superintendent of Police, Sant Kabir Nagar, Satyajeet Gupta, said that a case had been registered and a thorough investigation would be carried out.