SBSP Woman Leader Stabbed to Death in Her House in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

author img

By IANS

Published : 2 hours ago

SBSP Woman Leader Stabbed to Death in Her House in up's Sant Kabir Nagar

The body of Nandini, 30, was noticed by her mother-in-law, Aarti Lal, who was out working in the fields, upon her return to the home in the evening. Nandini's father-in-law was found dead on the railway tracks on February 29.

Sant Kabir Nagar: Nandini Rajbhar, General Secretary of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Women Wing, was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants on Sunday evening, the police said.

The police added that multiple wounds were inflicted on her body by a sharp weapon. Nandini, 30, was the wife of Achhe Lal, a resident of Digha Mohalla. She was alone at home when the incident took place. Her mother-in-law, Aarti Lal, who had been out working in the fields, returned home in the evening and found Nandini dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Nandini had sustained severe injuries on her neck and jaw, presumably caused by a sharp weapon. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The police claimed that a land dispute could be the cause of the crime.

Nandini's father-in-law was found dead on the railway tracks on February 29. Superintendent of Police, Sant Kabir Nagar, Satyajeet Gupta, said that a case had been registered and a thorough investigation would be carried out.

Read more

Bhagpat: BJP Leader Dr Atmaram Tomar Found Dead In His Residence

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.