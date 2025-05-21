SBI Manager Who Refused To Speak In Kannada Transferred

Bengaluru: A manager at an SBI branch in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru has been transferred following a widespread outrage by Kannadigas over her refusal to speak in Kannada with customers of the bank.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself confirmed the transfer of the official in his tweet on X platform. "The behavior of the SBI Branch Manager in Surya Nagar, Anekal taluk, refusing to speak in Kannada and English and showing disregard to citizens, is strongly condemnable. We appreciate SBI's swift action in transferring the official. The matter may now be treated as closed," the CM wrote.

In a viral video, bank manager Priyanka was seen confronting a customer who demanded her to speak in Kannada, to which she responded saying 'she will not speak Kannada come what may."

After facing a backlash, the official issued an apology through a video message but the activists refused to accept it and staged a dharna in front of the bank branch demanding that the official tender an apology in person besides seeking action against her.

In the video, the man, who filmed the incident, says 'This is Karnataka and all bank officials must learn the local language. It is mandatory as per the RBI guidelines.' The official was heard responding 'This is India. I will not speak Kannada. If you have any problem go and complain to the SBI Chairman".

Siddaramaiah in his tweet urged the Ministry of Finance and Department of Financial Services to mandate cultural and language sensitization training for all bank staff across India. Respecting the local language is respecting the people, he added.

BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi also condemned the official's behavior. "This behavior (of the bank official) is simply not acceptable. If you are doing customer interface work in Karnataka, especially in sectors like banking, it is important to communicate to customers in the language they know," he said.

Further he said being adamant like this is simply not right. I have time and again raised this issue of mandatory posting of local staff or those who know the local language in banking operations both inside and outside parliament. Just a few weeks ago at a Public Accounts Committee meeting, I had raised this issue to the DFS Secretary who assured action will be taken to follow an office notification that makes this requirement of local language knowledge compulsory," he said.

"Looks like this still isn't being enforced properly. I urge the concerned SBI to immediately implement the DFS policy that mandates local language requirements. I have spoken to concerned authorities to take action against this manager who has behaved in this manner. Banks working in Karnataka should serve customers in Kannada. Period," added Surya.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of such incidents, Kannada Development Authority Chairman Purushottam Bilimale stressed the need for evolving a solution to the issue at the national level and urged all MPs from Karnataka to raise the issue in the Parliament.

"The centre should make it mandatory for bank staff to pass a test in the local language of the state in which they are posted. I urge all our MPs to raise this issue," he said.