I'm In No Hurry To Become CM, Says Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said that he was in no hurry (to become Chief Minister) and he knows what his destiny holds for him.



He was reacting to reports from a section of media that he made a statement that time is nearing for him to replace Siddaramaiah as the CM during an interaction with the people at Lalbagh gardens in the city on Saturday morning.



Shivakumar said he did not say that the time was nearing for him to become the CM and a section of the media is misleading people by distorting facts.

"One of the people whom I met at Lalbagh expressed his desire to see me as CM. It was he who asked if the time was nearing for my elevation. I did not say anything in reply. But still some channels have been flashing news that I said that time is nearing. I am in no urgency. I know what destiny holds for me," he said.

Accusing some media channels of indulging in sensationalism and politics by distorting facts, Shivakumar said he would not mind initiating legal action and stop speaking to you if you (media) continue to indulge in such things," he said.