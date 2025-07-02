'Saying I Love You Is Not Sexual Harassment': Bombay HC While Acquitting Man

Nagpur: The Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted a 25-year-old youth, who faced allegation for teasing a minor girl. Earlier, the accused was handed out a three-year sentence by the Nagpur Sessions court for uttering, "I love you" to her in 2015, a gesture, which was viewed as the outcome of his 'sexual intent.'

"Saying I love you is only an expression of feelings and does not in itself amount to sexual harassment, the bench said. Any sexual act includes inappropriate touching, forcible disrobing, indecent gestures or remarks made with an intent to insult the modesty of a woman, a bench of Justice Urmila Joshi-Phalke said in the order passed on Monday.

According to the complaint, the accused had said "I love you" while teasing a 17-year-old girl. The court has stated that "It is not proven that there is a sexual intent behind saying I love you."

A sessions court in Nagpur earlier convicted him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2017 and sentenced him to three years' imprisonment. The HC quashed the man's conviction, noting there was no circumstance to indicate his real intention was to establish sexual contact with the victim.

"Words expressed 'I love you' would not by itself amount to sexual intent as contemplated by the legislature," the court further observed. There should be something more to suggest that the real intention behind saying 'I love you' was to drag the angle of sex," the HC added.

According to the complaint, the man accosted the girl when she was returning home from school. He was accused of holding her hand and asking her name before expressing his love interest. The girl managed to leave the place and went home, and told her father about the incident, pursuant to which an FIR was lodged.



Read More