Actor-turned-politician Sayantika Banerjee resigns from TMC posts for 'personal reasons'

Kolkata: A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced candidates for 42 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal, actor-turned-politician Sayantika Banerjee resigned from all party posts citing "personal reasons". Sources, however, said that the actress took the move after being denied a ticket for the upcoming polls.

Sayantika has submitted her resignation letter to state president Subrata Bakshi. "Congratulations on the success of Jangarjan Sabha. I have been associated with all the development and political activities of the party for the past three years. I have actively participated in all programmes following the party line, principles and ideals of the party. However, at this moment I am resigning from all the posts. This decision is totally personal," her letter stated.

According to sources, Sayantika was eyeing for the Bankura Lok Sabha seat and got offended after her name was not announced yesterday. She had contested from Bankura in the 2021 Assembly elections but lost to BJP candidate Niladri Sekhar Dana by 7,220 votes. She however continued to work as a full-time party worker and participated in all party activities. Happy with her work, TMC appointed her as the state secretary and entrusted her with organisational responsibilities.

Thus, she was hoping for a Lok Sabha ticket from the seat. But, when TMC district president Arup Chakraborty was named for Bankura seat, Sayantika became disappointed. Even though TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that those who could not be given tickets would be nominated in other elections, the actress abruptly left the venue before the national anthem.