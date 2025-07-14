Sawan 2025: Unique Significance Of Kakdeshwar, Makdeshwar, And Bhabhuteshwar Temples In Ajmer's Pushkar

Ajmer: As the holy month of Sawan begins, a large number of devotees are thronging temples dedicated to Lord Shiva across the country. Among them, the sacred town of Pushkar in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan holds special spiritual significance. Known as the 'City of Brahma', Pushkar is also home to some of the oldest Lord Shiva temples, including Kakdeshwar Mahadev, Makdeshwar Mahadev, and Bhabhuteshwar Mahadev.

According to the Harivansh Purana and Padma Purana, this region was the entry point on Earth of Hari (Lord Vishnu) and Har (Lord Shiv). The spiritual energy of this region is believed to be exceptionally powerful, particularly during Sawan when devotees immerse themselves in intense worship and rituals.

Makdeshwar Mahadev:

Located near Nand village, about one km from Kanbay, the Makdeshwar Mahadev Temple is considered one of the oldest meditation spots of Lord Shiva. According to Mahant Mahavir Prasad Vaishnav, Lord Shiva meditated here for 9,10,000 years near the Panchdhara, the sacred confluence of five streams, namely, Kanka, Nanda, Suprabha, Sudha and Prachi. The Shivling at this site was once under a banyan tree for centuries until the Gwalior royal family constructed the present temple.

The shape of the Shivling is said to resemble a spider, and locals believe that sincere worship here grants all desires. During the month of Sawan, thousands of devotees throng this temple for 'Abhishek' and offerings.

Bhabhuteshwar Mahadev:

On the path between Makdeshwar and Kakdeshwar lies the Bhabhuteshwar Mahadev Shivling, protected by the Archaeological Department, but still under the open sky. According to Shyam Prasad Vaishnav, the Shivling bears now faded, engraved images of Ram, Krishna, Balram, and Surya.

The Shivling was established by the Yadavas from Nand village, who travelled with Lord Krishna. It is believed that embracing this Shivling before sunrise can cure skin diseases. Lord Krishna is also said to have visited this place seven times, staying here for a year during the construction of Dwarka.

Kakdeshwar Mahadev:

Further ahead lies the Kakdeshwar Mahadev Temple, where the Shivling was installed by Lord Brahma as one of the four Shiva installations before beginning his 'Yajna'. This two-and-a-half-foot-tall white marble Shivling is named after its cucumber-like shape.

Legends say that near this site was the Ashram of Sage Kanva, where Shakuntla was raised. She gave birth to Bharat, after whom the nation was named. All three temples, are part of the sacred 24 Kosi Parikrama of Pushkar.

Devotee Basant Parashar said that he has been visiting the Kakdeshwar temple for the last four years during Sawan and considers it his good fortune to receive Lord Shiva's blessings.

The Parikrama to be organised later this month will see participation from Gayatri Parivar followers and Lord Shiva devotees from across the country, performing 'Rudrabhishek' (a ritual) and visiting multiple shrines.