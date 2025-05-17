Sawai Madhopur Tragedy: Three Members Of A Family Die As Bathroom Slab Gives Way

Sawai Madhopur: Three members of a family died on Saturday in Goth Bihari village of Khandar tehsil, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan, when the roof of a bathroom built over a septic tank suddenly gave way. The victims—50-year-old Pansuri, her 32-year-old daughter-in-law Pinki, and six-year-old granddaughter Ratika—were using the bathroom when the concrete slab and weakened side walls collapsed, plunging them into the tank below. All three died instantly.

Rescue effort and police response

News of the accident spread quickly, and villagers rushed to help. Khandar Police Station officer Laxman Singh arrived with a squad, and—with the assistance of residents—managed to recover the bodies. A large crowd gathered at the site during the rescue operation.

Cause of the collapse

Preliminary findings indicate that prolonged water seepage had eroded the brick walls of the tank, leaving the structure too weak to support the slab. Sarpanch Bajrangi Saini told reporters that dampness had been visible for some time, but the danger went unnoticed until the fatal collapse.

Post-mortem and legal formalities

The bodies were taken to the District Sub-Health Centre, where doctors declared the victims dead. A post-mortem was conducted under the supervision of Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Kuldeep Meena. Police prepared a panchnama in the presence of relatives before handing the bodies over to the family for the last rites.

Official statement

Station Officer Laxman Singh confirmed that a case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC, and an inquiry is underway to determine whether negligence contributed to the tragedy. Authorities have urged villagers to inspect older septic tanks and bathroom structures, especially during the monsoon season, to prevent similar incidents.