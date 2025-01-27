'Savita To Lalit': Rajasthan Girl's Sex Change Journey To Be With Soulmate

Jaipur: A touching story of love and sacrifice came to the fore in Bharatpur, Rajasthan where a girl underwent a sex change operation to be with the woman she loved.
Savita, now Lalit Singh, fell for a girl from Jaipur in 2017 during his college days, which started her uphill yet heartwarming journey of love.
After many years of struggle and distressing situations, the couple finally saw a drastic way to be together. As their love blossomed, Lalit decided to be with his partner and after mutual consent, he decided to undergo a sex change operation to become a man.
The transformation was an arduous process for the couple as Lalit had to undergo three painful surgeries in ten months. The procedures cost him around Rs 15 lakh but his doctor brother-in-law helped him go through the complex process.
Following the much-needed transformation and with their names updated in all official records, they married in a formal ceremony at Arya Samaj in Jaipur on November 24, 2024, and began living as husband and wife in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.
Unhappy days were ahead as Lalit's girlfriend's family filed a missing complaint and went searching for her when she had left home for Mathura to join Lalit.
When police started tracking down the couple in Mathura and questioned them, their love story and decision to stay together began. Police said they couldn't take any action in the case and allowed them to live together as per their wishes since both Lalit and his girlfriend are adults.
