Saved By A Delay: Another Story Of Miraculous Escape From Pahalgam Terror For Family From Gujarat's Bharuch

Bharuch: The terror attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam shocked a nation but amid the loss, several stories of people escaping the carnage have come to the fore in the last one week. For the Dave family from Bharuch, it was a stroke of luck or rather a miracle that kept it safe.

Sandhya Dave said she along with her husband Rishi and her NRI brother and sister-in-law were on a tour of Jammu and Kashmir. Like every other tour schedule, theirs also included a trip to the 'Mini Switzerland' at Baisaran on April 22. The Daves were supposed to reach Baisaran at 12:30 pm and on the way to the spot they stopped at the famous selfie point, a favourite among tourists who click pictures on the backdrop of a banner that says, 'I Love Pahalgam'.

While leaving the spot, Sandhya saw an artisan scribbling names on keychains. She asked the taxi driver to stop and placed an order for a keychain to save it is a memorabilia. But the craftsman repeatedly made mistakes in etching 'I Love Kashmir' on the keychain. As Sandhya and the others pointed out the error, a lot of time was spent at the artisan's shop.

The keychain that probably saved the Daves' lives (ETV Bharat)

Finally, as the task got over, the family started the journey. Soon they could hear gunshots. The local tour guide explained the gravity of the situation and urged the Daves to return to their hotel. Meanwhile, another group of tourists came running and confirmed the terrorist attack at Baisaran. The Daves managed to reach their hotel safely amid commotion and apprehensions.

Sandhya recalls the day and said had she not decided to get a custom keychain, who knows what would have happened. It was as if the delay at the keychain shop was pre-destined. "Whenever I recall the sound of gunfire, a shiver runs down my body," Sandhya said.