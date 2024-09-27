ETV Bharat / state

'Savdhaan India' Scriptwriter Booked After Wife Alleges Dowry Demand, Physical Abuse

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A well-known scriptwriter Rohit Rana and his family have been booked by Uttar Pradesh Police in a dowry harassment case following a complaint by his wife at Gandhi Nagar Police Station.

Preeti Chaudhary, who is currently living at her maternal home, accused Rana and her in-laws of demanding dowry and physically abusing her on multiple occasions.

Originally from Mussoorie, Rana is known for his work in films and TV serials, including the popular crime show ‘Savdhaan India’.

Rana married Preeti of Salarpur, in 2017 and has been living in Mumbai ever since due to her film and TV projects.