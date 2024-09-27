ETV Bharat / state

'Savdhaan India' Scriptwriter Booked After Wife Alleges Dowry Demand, Physical Abuse

A case of dowry harassment has been registered at Ganganagar Police Station against Rohit Rana, a well-known scriptwriter, and his family. He has written scripts for many film and TV serials including Savdhaan India.

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A well-known scriptwriter Rohit Rana and his family have been booked by Uttar Pradesh Police in a dowry harassment case following a complaint by his wife at Gandhi Nagar Police Station.

Preeti Chaudhary, who is currently living at her maternal home, accused Rana and her in-laws of demanding dowry and physically abusing her on multiple occasions.

Originally from Mussoorie, Rana is known for his work in films and TV serials, including the popular crime show ‘Savdhaan India’.

Rana married Preeti of Salarpur, in 2017 and has been living in Mumbai ever since due to her film and TV projects.

Preeti alleged that her in-laws, including her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law, have persistently demanded a dowry of 10 lakh rupees.

“When the demands were not fulfilled, my husband resorted to daily verbal and physical abuse along with other family members,” she alleges in the complaint.

Her father complied with demands several times to alleviate the mistreatment. However, the abuse escalated after she moved to Mumbai with Rohit in 2018, she said, describing a pattern of mental and physical torment.

Preeti said that she tolerated the abuse for the sake of their two children—a daughter and a son, hoping the situation would improve. However, the ongoing harassment has taken a toll on her mental health, leading to significant distress, she said.

