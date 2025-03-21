Saurabh Murder Case: Video Of Couple Dancing With Daughter Surfaces

Meerut: In a recent revelation in the chilling murder of Saurabh Rajput, a merchant Navy officer, who was killed by his wife and her lover in Meerut, a video has surfaced, showing the couple dancing together with their five-year-old daughter.

ETV Bharat has not verified the authenticity of the video but Saurabh's brother said it was made while celebrating his wife, Muskan's birthday. Saurabh, Muskan and their daughter, Pihu are seen dancing enthusiastically.

The video has gone viral on social media leaving netizens amazed as to how Muskan could plan and kill her husband in such a brutal manner when apparently the couple seemed to be happily married.

The case has left the entire country in shock while Muskan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla are in police custody. Muskan allegedly killed her husband, whom she had married nine years back after a one-year courtship. In 2019, while Saurabh was posted in London, she got into an affair with Sahil. Saurabh had recently returned home for his daughter's birthday on February 25.

Investigations revealed that Muskan had laced her his food with sedatives and when he fell asleep, stabbed him dead with the help of Sahil. They dismembered the body into 15 pieces and then went to the market, where they purchased a blue plastic drum, sand and cement. They stuffed Saurabh's body parts into the drum along with sand and cement before sealing it with cement.

After this, Muskan left for Manali for vacation, leaving her daughter with her mother. She told Saurabh's family that she was going on a trip with her husband. At Manali, she reportedly got married to Sahil at a hotel and had their honeymoon. Also, she uploaded pictures from time to time and answered WhatsApp messages on Saurabh's phone so as to avoid suspicion.

However, Saurabh's family became doubtful when they failed to contact him. On the other hand, while asking her mother about withdrawing Rs six lakh from Saurabh's account, she told that she had killed her husband. Hearing which, her mother immediately approached police after which, Muskan and Sahil were interrogated and they finally confessed to their crime.

Police recovered the blue drum but failed to break through the hard cement. Thus the drum was sent to the mortuary where it was opened with a drilling machine. The last remains were sent for autopsy.

Read more

Merchant Navy Officer, Who Returned From London For Daughter's B'day, Killed By Wife, Her Lover; Body Chopped, Stuffed Into Drum