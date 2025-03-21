Saurabh Bhardwaj Appointed Delhi AAP President As Party Effects Major Overhaul

New Delhi: In a major revamp in the organisational structuring, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as the new state president of Delhi. Bharadwaj will replace Gopal Rai, who has been given the charge as party's Prabhari for Gujarat.

This decision was reportedly taken in the PAC meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Apart from this, the party has announced new office bearers across states and UTs. AAP's second-in-command Manish Sisodia has been appointed as Punjab Prabhari (in-charge), Satyender Jain is new co-incharge; Sandeep Pathak will take over as Chhattisgarh Prabhari, while Pankaj Gupta has been given the responsibility of Goa. On the other hand, Mehraj Malik has been appointed party's president of Jammu and Kashmir.

All new in-charges will remain full-time in their respective states until the elections conclude, said Aam Aadmi Party.

Following his appointment as the state president of Delhi, Bharadwaj said, "Those who have stood and are standing with the party today are 24 carat gold. Together with them, the party organisation will be rebuilt. Almost half of the people of Delhi have voted for us. Now we will expand the organisation of Aam Aadmi Party while taking care of the people of Delhi."

Who is Saurabh Bhardwaj

Saurabh Bhardwaj came to the limelight when he won his first election and became MLA in 2013 from Greater Kailash on AAP ticket. He had defeated the son of senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra. When the Aam Aadmi Party government was formed for 49 days in Delhi, he was appointed as a cabinet minister then.