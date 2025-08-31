Days After ED Raid, AAP Leader Announces Reward Of Rs 21 Lakhs For Locating His 'Kothi'

New Delhi: Days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residence of Saurabh Bhardwaj, the state president of Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, the latter on Sunday announced a cash reward of Rs 21 lakhs for anyone who can locate his alleged 'kothi' (palace).

Bhardwaj made the announcement in a video posted on AAP's official X handle. In the video, Bhardwaj can be seen wearing AAP cap and holding a placard while calling out a crowd of supporters to locate his kothi for the reward.

The ED had raided Saurabh Bhardwaj's house on August 26 in connection with a case filed against him in the alleged hospital construction scam. This apart, ED raids were also conducted at 13 other places related to the scam. The next day, Bhardwaj brought a printer with him to the press conference at the party office.

He said ED has been spreading terror for many years. "I will expose the ED and its officers with evidence of a criminal conspiracy with the Central Government to frame different politicians," he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party Government, during its second term had approved several schemes to expand government hospitals. The alleged scam came to light when Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) registered an FIR against Bhardwaj, the former Health Minister of Delhi and Satyendar Jain. On the basis of this FIR, ED has registered a case of money laundering and started its investigation.

In 2018-19, the Delhi Government had approved projects worth around Rs 5,590 crore for construction of 24 hospitals and upgradation of existing ones.