Saundala Village In Maharashtra Adopts Tough Stance Against Dowry, Domestic Violence

Ahilyanagar: Members of Saundala Gram Panchayat have adopted a tough stance against the evil of dowry and domestic violence. The Gram Sabha has passed a resolution saying that anyone taking dowry will be fined Rs 5000. The move is seen as a deterrent to the practice of dowry as well as domestic violence. It has come in the wake of the infamous Vaishnavi Hagwane case of Maharashtra. The case pertains to death by suicide of a 23-year-old girl allegedly for dowry.

Saundala village functionaries are known for taking decisions in the interest of the community. These decisions pertain to prohibiting use of cuss words, widow remarriage and those in the interest of women and students. The fresh decision also stems from the demand raised by the women of the village while discussing the Vaishnavi Hagwane case that is making headlines in the state.

Sarpanch Sharadrao Argade disclosed after the Gram Sabha meeting on Wednesday, “If anyone informs the Gram Panchayat with evidence that a woman is suffering mentally, physically on account of dowry demand, he will be rewarded Rs 2100.”

He is the chairman of an 11 member committee that has been set up to look into complaints of dowry and domestic violence. The other ten members of the committee are all women. This committee will decide upon the action to be taken against the guilty. The purpose of the exercise is to instil confidence among the women while creating an atmosphere where dowry is neither sought nor given.

The residents of this village in Nevasa taluka disclosed that women who are unable to produce a child are often abused using terms like Vanjoti which means infertile. Similarly, they are targets of domestic violence coming from drunkard husbands. They do not complain fearing stigma. The villagers said that the new resolution will give power to such women victims.