'Satisfactory': Ladakh Panel Meets MHA As Region Awaits Key Decisions On Autonomy, Constitutional Guarantee

Leh: The High Power Committee (HPC) on Wednesday held a second round of talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi more than a month after the talks resumed on December 3, 2024.

Giving details of the meeting, Chering Dorjey Lakrook, Co-Chairman of Leh Apex Body, said, “The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere and lasted for two and a half hours. It was satisfactory, and full details will be conveyed through a press conference in Leh on Thursday (January 16).”

“We have conveyed our message very clearly to the government. The next date is scheduled around 15 February, after the budget session,” he said.

The committee comprises eight members, each from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), alongside the Chief Executive Councillors (CECs) of both Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) and the Member of Parliament representing Ladakh.

The meeting holds great significance for the people of Ladakh, who are optimistic that their demands and aspirations will be addressed. Among the key issues anticipated are discussions on greater autonomy, constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, and measures for ensuring sustainable development in the region.

To recall, two days ago, the Union Ministry of Finance reinstated the Rs. 100 crore Capital Expenditure (Capex) budget for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs)—the decision that attracted mixed responses from the locals.

The HPC was constituted to address the longstanding demands of the region, particularly following the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 and the formation of the Union Territory of Ladakh. Both LAB and KDA, representing Leh and Kargil, respectively, have been vocal in their pursuit of a framework that ensures political empowerment and protection of Ladakh's unique identity.

Stakeholders and observers across the region are closely monitoring the developments, with many offering prayers and expressing optimism for a constructive resolution. The outcome of this crucial meeting could significantly influence the future trajectory of governance and development in Ladakh.