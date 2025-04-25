Satellite Township Project Near Bengaluru Will Continue, Says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: The tussle between Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Union Minister for Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy's family intensified further over the proposed satellite township near Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

A day after former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda objected to the notification issued to acquire around 10,000 acres of land for the proposed township that will come up in Ramanagar and Kanakapura taluks, Shivakumar hit back saying the project was conceptualised by Kumaraswamy and he was only taking it forward. "It is Kumaraswamy who initiated the process of land acquisition for the project when he was the Chief Minister. Now his own family is opposing it. How fair is it?," he asked.

Deve Gowda in a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday had opposed the acquisition of farm land by the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA) and said it would disrupt the livelihoods of thousands of families and many youth from farming households could end up being unemployed and destitute.

Shivakumar said it was Kumaraswamy who initiated the township projects at seven places including Bidadi. "Devegowda is very senior and must have forgotten that it was his son (Kumaraswamy) who issued notification for townships at Bidadi, Sathanur and Nandagudi when he was the CM. His Government also collected a fee of Rs 300 crore from DLF. The subsequent BJP Government returned the amount to DLF saying the project was not feasible economically," he said.

Asked if the Government will drop the project as demanded by Gowda, Shivakumar sought to know why the latter did not make a similar demand when his son was the Chief Minister. "Kumaraswamy was CM twice. But Deve Gowda did not seek denotification of the Bidadi township land then. Because of his decision, farmers are neither able to sell their land nor develop it," he said.

Further, he said the project will continue as planned. "The farmers themselves came to him seeking help. We have given them two choices; to receive developed land or compensation in cash in lieu of their land lost for the township project. We will build a city that would be much better than Chandigarh or New Delhi," he added.