Sat Sharma Files Nomination For J&K BJP President Post; Election Tomorrow

The BJP high command appointed him as UT chief in November last year but the election will be held on Friday per the party's constitution.

Sat Sharma Files Nomination For J&K BJP President Post; Elections Tomorrow
Sat Sharma Files Nomination For J&K BJP President Post (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Jan 23, 2025, 7:49 PM IST

Jammu: Incumbent Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) President Sat Sharma on Thursday formally filed his nomination papers for the elections for the top post with a returning officer at party headquarters here.

In November last year, the BJP high command appointed him as Union Territory (UT) BJP president, and now, to follow the constitution of the party, the election for the post of the Union Territory president will be held on Friday.

He was the only one to file the papers in front of the national returning officer, Sanjay Bhatia, a former Member of Parliament from Haryana, appointed by the party high command to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to media persons, former BJP UT president Ravinder Raina said that to uphold the constitution of the party, this election is being held here. "Sat Sharma ji is the unanimous choice of the leaders for this post," he added.

Sharma was accompanied by party legislator in J&K Legislative Assembly Narinder Singh, whereas other senior leaders like Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, senior leaders Kavinder Gupta, Nirmal Singh, and others.

After scrutiny of the nomination papers, Sat Sharma will be declared J&K BJP president on Friday, as no one else has filed the nomination papers for the post.

