Sat Sharma Elected As J&K State President Of BJP

Jammu: A day after filing nomination for the post of Jammu and Kashmir state BJP president, Sat Sharma was unanimously elected as the party president. He will be party president for the period of three years from 2024 to 2027.

Earlier, a comprehensive exercise involving the election process from booth presidents, then mandal presidents and finally district presidents, Sat Sharma had filed his nomination papers for the post on Thursday with the central returning officer Sanjay Bhatia. After final scrutiny of papers submitted for the post, he was declared elected as Jammu & Kashmir BJP president.

He has earlier served as the Jammu and Kashmir chief of the saffron party from 2016-2018 and when he was inducted as the Cabinet Minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government, Ravinder Raina had succeeded him. During the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024, Sat Sharma was nominated as the working president of the party. Now, Sat Sharma has been formally elected as the State President.

Sanjay Bhatia, Returning Officer (RO) for State President’s election in the presence of Saudan Singh, BJP National Vice-President and Shrikant Sharma, Observer for the organisational elections under the ongoing 'Sangathan Parv' declared the result after the scrutiny of the papers. Sanjay Bhatia congratulated Sat Sharma for being elected as the party's president for J&K. He expressed confidence that under Sharma’s experienced leadership, the BJP will achieve newer heights of success.

Sanjay Bhatia also announced the names of eight National Council members from the Jammu and Kashmir, which included Ch. Zulfikar Ali from Rajouri, Kuldeep Raj from Hiranagar, Rajni Sethi from Jammu, Anwar Khan from Baramulla, Sunita Raina from Srinagar, Gopal Gupta (Mahajan) from Kathua, Rajinder Gupta from Rajouri, and Arif Raja from Srinagar.