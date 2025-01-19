ETV Bharat / state

This Kerala Hospital Offers A Ray Of Hope For Aspiring Parents With Penetrative IVF Care

Thiruvananthapuram: A hospital in Kerala has turned out to be a veritable haven for childless couples because of its remarkable success rate in IVF treatment. Through advanced IVF method, over 500 children were born at the SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition, other infertility treatments have also resulted in the birth of many children. Couples from both within Kerala and outside, who had lost all hope, were among the lucky ones who have found success here.

The SAT Hospital is equipped with advanced facilities, including hormone treatments, surgeries, and assisted reproductive technologies such as IVF (In-vitro Fertilisation) and ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection). The state-of-the-art facilities surpass bigger hospitals. SAT Hospital has been able to increase its success rate to 40-50%, comparable to global standards.

State health minister Veena George said the government is attaching much importance to infertility treatment. "There are many couples who are eagerly waiting to be parents. The government aims to make these treatments, which are costly in the private sector, accessible to ordinary people. For this purpose, modern facilities are being installed in infertility treatment clinics," she said.

In addition, the Reproductive Medicine department at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College as well as the Reproductive Medicine Units at Kottayam and Kozhikode Medical Colleges are operational. Furthermore, major maternal and child hospitals under the health department also run infertility clinics.