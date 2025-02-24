Farmers Cancel Delhi March, Will Wait For Outcome Of Meeting With Centre On March 19

Amritsar: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Monday said the agitating farmers' march to Delhi on Tuesday has been cancelled.

Addressing reporters in Amritsar, he said the farmers' leaders are slated to meet representatives from the Central Government on March 19. "Two meetings have already been held with the Centre. Another is slated on March 19 and if it does not yield positive result, then we will march to Delhi 25," he said, adding the farmers' leaders will informed the people and media on it in advance. Pandher said women farmers in large numbers in Delhi on March 8 to mark Women's Day. "We will try to put pressure on the government on the day," he said while appealing women to come out in support of the farmers.

Pandher also asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to pass a resolution on the farmers' 12 demands and send it to the Centre. He said a bill should be passed in the state Assembly to counter the one passed by the Centre on privatisation of market yards. Pandher asked the leaders of the Opposition parties to stand united against the Centre and come out in support of farmers. He said people of Punjab want a discussion on the issue of drug addiction in Punjab at the state Legislative Assembly. This apart, he asked the government to act against travel agents who send youth to foreign countries illegally. Further he asked the state government not to forcibly acquire land from farmers. "If the farmers give up their land for any venture, then they should be compensated adequately," he added.