Sarus Cranes: Lifelong Partners On The Verge Of Extinction In India

Despite their significance in ancient epics, the sarus cranes find it difficult to survive and remain under threat of extinction.

Sarus cranes (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 10, 2025 at 8:52 PM IST

By Siddharth Machiwal

Indore: In India, many couples take wedding vows to stay together for seven lives. For the sarus crane, that vow is a way of life. Known for being the world’s tallest flying bird, it forms a lifelong bond with its partner.

Noted ornithologists said that once a pair is formed, the birds remain together for life. “If one dies, the other often stops eating and eventually dies as well. That devotion has made them a symbol of love and fidelity for centuries.”

“Ramayana also begins with the description of a loving crane couple. The tale in which a hunter killed one bird, and the other died of grief,” they said. “Sage Valmiki, moved by the sight, cursed the hunter, a moment that tradition holds inspired the epic poem.”

Sarus cranes kept in an Indoor park (ETV Bharat)

Despite their significance in ancient epics, the sarus cranes find it difficult to survive and remain under threat due to shrinking forests, vanishing wetlands and habitat destruction. “The number of cranes in Madhya Pradesh is about 500. In Indore, there are only 50 to 60,” said bird expert Ajay Ganikar.

More about sarus cranes

Native to Asia, the sarus are known for their loud calls, which can be heard from up to three kilometres. They also call in duets, adding to their reputation as ‘inseparable partners’.

These cranes weigh about 7.3 kilograms and stand nearly 6 feet tall, with a wingspan of 250 centimetres. Males and females look nearly identical, though females are slightly smaller.

“Of the eight species of cranes found worldwide, four live in India. However, their numbers have decreased significantly in recent decades,” said Ganikar.

Sarus cranes kept in an Indoor park (ETV Bharat)

He expressed hope that some conservation efforts, particularly the protection of Ramsar wetlands, will help revive the species.

“Conserving these habitats could help stabilise the population of sarus cranes, which are also the state bird of Uttar Pradesh. These birds are on the verge of extinction,” Ganikar said. “Protecting wetlands means protecting the sarus — and the unique love story they represent.”

