Sarus Cranes: Lifelong Partners On The Verge Of Extinction In India

Sarus cranes ( Getty Images )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 10, 2025 at 8:52 PM IST 2 Min Read

By Siddharth Machiwal Indore: In India, many couples take wedding vows to stay together for seven lives. For the sarus crane, that vow is a way of life. Known for being the world’s tallest flying bird, it forms a lifelong bond with its partner. Noted ornithologists said that once a pair is formed, the birds remain together for life. “If one dies, the other often stops eating and eventually dies as well. That devotion has made them a symbol of love and fidelity for centuries.” “Ramayana also begins with the description of a loving crane couple. The tale in which a hunter killed one bird, and the other died of grief,” they said. “Sage Valmiki, moved by the sight, cursed the hunter, a moment that tradition holds inspired the epic poem.” Sarus cranes kept in an Indoor park (ETV Bharat)