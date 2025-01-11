ETV Bharat / state

Sarpanch Murder Case: MCOCA Slapped Against 8 Accused

Those convicted under the section can be punished with death or life imprisonment in case the crime involves murder.

Sarpanch Murder Case: MCOCA Slapped Against 8 Accused
Representational Image (Sources: X@MahaPolice)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 9:22 PM IST

Mumbai: The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been slapped against all eight accused in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, a top police official said on Saturday.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog in Beed, some 380 kilometres from here, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for trying to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a windmill project there, as per police.

A murder case and extortion case linked to the killing were registered by police, after which the probe was transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Maharashtra CID. Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the murder, while one accused is on the run.

"MCOCA section 3(1) pertaining to committing organised crime has been slapped against Sudarshan Ghule, Prateek Ghule, Sudhir Sangle, Krishna Andhale, Vishnu Chate, Siddharth Sonawane, Mahesh Kedar and Jayaram Change. Andhale is absconding," the Beed police official said.

Those convicted under the section can be punished with death or life imprisonment in case the crime involves murder. Among the accused in the extortion case linked to Deshmukh's murder is Walmik Karad, a close aide of NCP minister and Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde.

Mumbai: The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been slapped against all eight accused in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, a top police official said on Saturday.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog in Beed, some 380 kilometres from here, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for trying to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a windmill project there, as per police.

A murder case and extortion case linked to the killing were registered by police, after which the probe was transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Maharashtra CID. Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the murder, while one accused is on the run.

"MCOCA section 3(1) pertaining to committing organised crime has been slapped against Sudarshan Ghule, Prateek Ghule, Sudhir Sangle, Krishna Andhale, Vishnu Chate, Siddharth Sonawane, Mahesh Kedar and Jayaram Change. Andhale is absconding," the Beed police official said.

Those convicted under the section can be punished with death or life imprisonment in case the crime involves murder. Among the accused in the extortion case linked to Deshmukh's murder is Walmik Karad, a close aide of NCP minister and Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SARPANCH MURDER CASESARPANCH MURDER MCOCA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.