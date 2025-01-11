ETV Bharat / state

Sarpanch Murder Case: MCOCA Slapped Against 8 Accused

Mumbai: The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been slapped against all eight accused in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, a top police official said on Saturday.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog in Beed, some 380 kilometres from here, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for trying to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a windmill project there, as per police.

A murder case and extortion case linked to the killing were registered by police, after which the probe was transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Maharashtra CID. Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the murder, while one accused is on the run.