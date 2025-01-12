ETV Bharat / state

Another Sarpanch Dies In Maharashtra's Beed After Fly-Ash Truck Hit His Bike

Beed: A sarpanch was killed in a tragic road accident after his motorcycle was hit by a truck carrying coal ashes from brick kilns at Mirwat Phata here, police said. This comes amid the growing outrage over sarpanch Santosh Desmukh’s alleged murder in Kaij taluka.

The deceased, Abhimanyu Kshirsagar, who was the sarpanch of Saundana village, was riding his bike near Parli Dharmapuri Road when the accident took place, they said.

The impact of the accident was such that Kshirsagar died on the spot, police said, adding that his body was sent to the district hospital in Parli for postmortem.

The incident accident has put the spotlight on the alleged illegal transportation of coal ashes from brick kilns in the area as people linked it to environmental pollution and health problems in Parli.

The issue was previously highlighted by BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, who alleged that illegal ash transportation resulted in major environmental hazards in the area. He had said that he would bring the matter to Environment Minister Pankaja Munde’s notice.