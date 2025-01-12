ETV Bharat / state

Another Sarpanch Dies In Maharashtra's Beed After Fly-Ash Truck Hit His Bike

The incident accident has put the spotlight on the alleged illegal transportation of coal ashes from brick kilns in the area.

Another Sarpanch Dies In Maharashtra's Beed After Fly-Ash Truck Hit His Bike
Collage of deceased sarpanch Abhimanyu Kshirsagar (L) and his damaged bike (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 3:33 PM IST

Beed: A sarpanch was killed in a tragic road accident after his motorcycle was hit by a truck carrying coal ashes from brick kilns at Mirwat Phata here, police said. This comes amid the growing outrage over sarpanch Santosh Desmukh’s alleged murder in Kaij taluka.

The deceased, Abhimanyu Kshirsagar, who was the sarpanch of Saundana village, was riding his bike near Parli Dharmapuri Road when the accident took place, they said.

The impact of the accident was such that Kshirsagar died on the spot, police said, adding that his body was sent to the district hospital in Parli for postmortem.

The incident accident has put the spotlight on the alleged illegal transportation of coal ashes from brick kilns in the area as people linked it to environmental pollution and health problems in Parli.

The issue was previously highlighted by BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, who alleged that illegal ash transportation resulted in major environmental hazards in the area. He had said that he would bring the matter to Environment Minister Pankaja Munde’s notice.

“The highest pollution occurs in Parli taluka, as there are 300 brick kilns in Gayran near Sirsala. Owners of at least 150 of them have connections with a former guardian minister,” Dhas alleged.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the accident and are trying to ascertain details of the truck, its owner, and affiliations to confirm whether any conspiracy is involved.

The death of the sarpanch has sparked renewed demands from locals that action should be taken against those transporting ashes in the area despite its environmental and health hazards.

The incident comes over a month after Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog in Beed, was allegedly abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for trying to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a windmill project there, according to police.

Read More

  1. Sarpanch Murder: Cops Examining If MCOCA Can Be Invoked; Nikam Requested To Appear As Prosecutor
  2. Sarpanch’s Car Attacked With Cement Block, Petrol-Filled Condom in Dharashiv District

Beed: A sarpanch was killed in a tragic road accident after his motorcycle was hit by a truck carrying coal ashes from brick kilns at Mirwat Phata here, police said. This comes amid the growing outrage over sarpanch Santosh Desmukh’s alleged murder in Kaij taluka.

The deceased, Abhimanyu Kshirsagar, who was the sarpanch of Saundana village, was riding his bike near Parli Dharmapuri Road when the accident took place, they said.

The impact of the accident was such that Kshirsagar died on the spot, police said, adding that his body was sent to the district hospital in Parli for postmortem.

The incident accident has put the spotlight on the alleged illegal transportation of coal ashes from brick kilns in the area as people linked it to environmental pollution and health problems in Parli.

The issue was previously highlighted by BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, who alleged that illegal ash transportation resulted in major environmental hazards in the area. He had said that he would bring the matter to Environment Minister Pankaja Munde’s notice.

“The highest pollution occurs in Parli taluka, as there are 300 brick kilns in Gayran near Sirsala. Owners of at least 150 of them have connections with a former guardian minister,” Dhas alleged.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the accident and are trying to ascertain details of the truck, its owner, and affiliations to confirm whether any conspiracy is involved.

The death of the sarpanch has sparked renewed demands from locals that action should be taken against those transporting ashes in the area despite its environmental and health hazards.

The incident comes over a month after Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog in Beed, was allegedly abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for trying to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a windmill project there, according to police.

Read More

  1. Sarpanch Murder: Cops Examining If MCOCA Can Be Invoked; Nikam Requested To Appear As Prosecutor
  2. Sarpanch’s Car Attacked With Cement Block, Petrol-Filled Condom in Dharashiv District

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SARPANCH KILLED IN MAHARASHTRASARPANCH DIES IN ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.