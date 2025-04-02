ETV Bharat / state

Millionaire Overnight: Karnal Man Wins Rs 3 Crores, Mahindra Thar By Making IPL Team My11Circle App

Vikram had made a team ahead of a match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

A cricket buff, Vikram had never imagined he would become a millionaire by playing the game online
Vikram (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 5:40 PM IST

Karnal: A cricket buff, Vikram had never imagined he would become a millionaire by playing the game online.

A resident of Sheikh Pura Suhana in Karnal, Vikram won Rs 3 crores and a Mahindra Thar SUV by making an IPL team My11Circle app. Vikram has won huge sums by playing online games earlier but the recent success is unsurpassed for him.

Vikram said he has been playing online games since 2019. "I had won Rs 2.70 lakh in an online game in 2021," he said. But recently, ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on April 1, he had made his team for Rs 49. He secured number one rank and won Rs 3 crores and a Mahindra Thar SUV. This apart, he also received Rs 2 lakh from Dream 11.

Vikram's wife Rekha, who is the sarpanch of Sheikh Pura Suhana said, "My husband is fond of playing online cricket. When I got the news last night, I was shocked. I had never imagined that we could become become millionaires."

Vikram works as an operator at the Common Service Centre in the village. He and Rekha have ben constructing streets and drains in the village, installing CCTVs and working on the sanitation system and developing the village from the panchayat funds. Vikram's father Ved Prakash said he did not believe that his son had hit the jackpot. "Later when he showed me the screenshot on his phone, that I believed it," he said. Vikram said he will spend the money he has won on the education of his two daughters and other expenses.

He advised people especially youth to not spend too much on online games but keep playing diligently.

Karnal: A cricket buff, Vikram had never imagined he would become a millionaire by playing the game online.

A resident of Sheikh Pura Suhana in Karnal, Vikram won Rs 3 crores and a Mahindra Thar SUV by making an IPL team My11Circle app. Vikram has won huge sums by playing online games earlier but the recent success is unsurpassed for him.

Vikram said he has been playing online games since 2019. "I had won Rs 2.70 lakh in an online game in 2021," he said. But recently, ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on April 1, he had made his team for Rs 49. He secured number one rank and won Rs 3 crores and a Mahindra Thar SUV. This apart, he also received Rs 2 lakh from Dream 11.

Vikram's wife Rekha, who is the sarpanch of Sheikh Pura Suhana said, "My husband is fond of playing online cricket. When I got the news last night, I was shocked. I had never imagined that we could become become millionaires."

Vikram works as an operator at the Common Service Centre in the village. He and Rekha have ben constructing streets and drains in the village, installing CCTVs and working on the sanitation system and developing the village from the panchayat funds. Vikram's father Ved Prakash said he did not believe that his son had hit the jackpot. "Later when he showed me the screenshot on his phone, that I believed it," he said. Vikram said he will spend the money he has won on the education of his two daughters and other expenses.

He advised people especially youth to not spend too much on online games but keep playing diligently.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IPL FANTACY APP TEAM MAKINGONLINE FANTACY APPMY11CIRCLEIPL

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.