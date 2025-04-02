Millionaire Overnight: Karnal Man Wins Rs 3 Crores, Mahindra Thar By Making IPL Team My11Circle App

Karnal: A cricket buff, Vikram had never imagined he would become a millionaire by playing the game online.

A resident of Sheikh Pura Suhana in Karnal, Vikram won Rs 3 crores and a Mahindra Thar SUV by making an IPL team My11Circle app. Vikram has won huge sums by playing online games earlier but the recent success is unsurpassed for him.

Vikram said he has been playing online games since 2019. "I had won Rs 2.70 lakh in an online game in 2021," he said. But recently, ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on April 1, he had made his team for Rs 49. He secured number one rank and won Rs 3 crores and a Mahindra Thar SUV. This apart, he also received Rs 2 lakh from Dream 11.

Vikram's wife Rekha, who is the sarpanch of Sheikh Pura Suhana said, "My husband is fond of playing online cricket. When I got the news last night, I was shocked. I had never imagined that we could become become millionaires."

Vikram works as an operator at the Common Service Centre in the village. He and Rekha have ben constructing streets and drains in the village, installing CCTVs and working on the sanitation system and developing the village from the panchayat funds. Vikram's father Ved Prakash said he did not believe that his son had hit the jackpot. "Later when he showed me the screenshot on his phone, that I believed it," he said. Vikram said he will spend the money he has won on the education of his two daughters and other expenses.

He advised people especially youth to not spend too much on online games but keep playing diligently.