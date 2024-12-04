Rajasthan: Sariska Tigers Expand Territory, Stray Into Haryana’s Jhabua Forest

Alwar: The growing population of tigers in Sariska Tiger Reserve here in Rajasthan is pushing big cats to roam into new territories. These territories include the forests of Haryanas' Jhabua forest area. Two tigers from Sariska, ST-24 and ST-2305, have crossed the Ajabgarh Range and settled in Jhabua forest.

According to the forest officials, the reserve currently houses 42 tigers, including 10 males, 14 females and 18 cubs. The recent births of 13 cubs between March and June 2024 have increased the tiger population. Each young tiger typically requires around 50 square kilometers, but with 29 villages still inside or near the reserve, space for the big cats is shrinking.

A tiger at Sariska Tiger reserve in Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

“Tiger ST-24 has been in Ramgarh for over two years, while ST-2305 arrived recently,” said Sangram Singh, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) at Sariska Tiger Reserve. “Both tigers are being closely monitored by forest teams.”

Forest officials have installed camera traps to track the movements of tigers. On December 1, fresh pug marks and photographs confirmed the presence of ST-2305 near Kichlpuri in Jhabua forest area. The monitoring team is coordinating with Sariska authorities to ensure the safety of the tigers and the local population as well.

A tiger at Sariska Tiger reserve in Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

The proximity of the Ajabgarh Range to Jhabua makes it a favorable habitat for the tigers. “The forest cover and prey availability in Jhabua are suitable for the big cats,” said Om Prakash Sharma, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) for Jaipur Rural.

Sariska Tiger Reserve Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Another tiger, ST-2303, in the past, had traveled from Sariska to Haryana’s Rewari forests but, due to frequent human-wildlife conflicts, had to be relocated to Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve.

A tiger at Sariska Tiger reserve in Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Although there have been continuous efforts to increase the habitat for tigers in Sariska, just five villages have undergone complete relocation. In order to accommodate the expanding tiger population and lessen the need for the animals to migrate beyond the reserve, it is imperative that the remaining settlements be moved.