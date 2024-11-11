Sariska Tiger That Strayed Into Haryana Relocated To Ramgarh

Alwar: For the first time, a big cat from Sariska Tiger Reserve has been relocated to Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve.

Sariska, which had become tigerless around two decades ago, presently has 42 big cats. This is because of the tigers and tigresses that were brought from Ramthambore a decade and half back.

Three-year-old male tiger ST-2303 had strayed into Haryana's Jhabua Beed forest and were found roaming there for the last three months. This was the second time that he had strayed out of Sariska. As he was repeatedly straying into Haryana from Sariska, the government decided to relocate it to Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve.

A team from Sariska tranquilised tiger ST-2303 on Sunday and sent him to Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve. Now, it is expected that Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve will be the new home for this young tiger.

The rehabilitation of tigers will bring fame to Sariska Tiger Reserve within the state and country. Till now, Ranthambore was known for rehabilitation of tigers in Rajasthan. Most of the tiger reserves of the state, including Sariska managed to increase their big cat count due to Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. With tiger ST-2303's rehabilitation in Ramgarh Vishdhari, Sariska Tiger Reserve has also joined this league.

With its present count of big cats, Sariska Tiger Reserve does not need any tigers to be relocated from Ranthambore or other reserves of the state. As villages are located in the core area of ​​Sariska, tigers are not getting enough space to make their new territories and are straying out. All tigers present in Sariska are of the same breed and offspring of the tigers of Ranthambore.