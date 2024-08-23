ETV Bharat / state

Sariska Tiger Spotted In Jhabua Forest Area In Haryana; Forest Dept Intensifies Search Operation

A Forest Department official said that the pugmarks of the three-year-old tiger ST 2303, which strayed from the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Aug 17, were spotted in Jhabua forest area in Haryana's Rewari on Friday morning. The male tiger was also caught on camera showing it sitting comfortably. The Forest Department has issued an advisory for the locals to be vigilant and not venture out of their houses.

Rewari (Haryana): In a major breakthrough in the escape of a tiger from the buffer zone of the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar to Haryana, the rescue team of the Forest Department officials has spotted the big cat in the Jhabua forest area in Haryana, officials said on Friday.

The three-year-old male tiger ST 2303 has strayed from the buffer zone of the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan on Aug 17 and reached the Jhabua forest located along the Haryana-Rajasthan border for the second time in seven months leaving the Forest officials in a tizzy. The tiger's presence in the Jhabua forest area was confirmed through the pug marks seen in the area.

The rescue team has installed cameras at various places in the forest to search for the tiger. On Friday morning too, pictures of the tiger were again captured in the cameras in more concrete evidence that the tiger is hiding in the Jhabua forest of Rewari.

An official part of the rescue team said that the picture of the tiger showing the big cat resting in the forest area was caught in one of the cameras at 7.05 am on Friday adding the tiger looks healthy and safe in the picture. After the picture surfaced, the rescue team has intensified the search for the tiger to capture it.

According to the forest department officials, the tiger must have strayed out of the Sariska tiger reserve while chasing its prey.

Forest Department officials have appealed to the people to be cautious until the tiger is rescued and advised against venturing out of their houses alone especially during night time.

