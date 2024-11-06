Sariska Tiger Reserve To Go Green: Rajasthan Govt To Introduce Electric Buses Inside Reserve By Year End

Alwar: In a bid to get rid of the pollution problem at Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar, the administration is planning to introduce electric buses at the reserve by the end of this year in compliance with Supreme Court directions.

Rajasthan Govt To Introduce Electric Buses Inside Sariska Tiger Reserve Reserve By Year End (ETV Bharat)

Sariska's CCF Sangram Singh said that by the end of the year, a trial run of electric buses will be conducted and a report will be sent to the government in this regard. The state government has also included the operation of electric buses at the Tiger Reserve in the budget announcement as per Singh. The government is expected to take a decision based on the trial run report. As soon as the government gives the green signal, the operation of electric buses will be started in Sariska.

Sariska Tiger Reserve To Go Green with e buses (ETV Bharat)

The move to replace the existing vehicles with electric buses at Sariska comes in compliance with directions by the Supreme Court in August this year in this regard. The SC had on August 7 directed the Rajasthan government to introduce the e buses for pilgrims visiting Pandupole Hanuman temple located inside the forest area while accepting the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) recommendations in this regard.

Sariska Tiger Reserve (ETV Bharat)

There was a long pending demand to ban fuel vehices at Sariska Tiger Reserve to provide pollution-free environment for the wildlife.

Besides being the abode of tigers, Sariska boasts of hundreds of species of wildlife including panther, hyena, sambhar and wild boar.